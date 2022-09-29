New Pokémon Wiglett officially unveiled, no relation to Diglett at all

The first official details for Wiglett, a brand new Pokémon which will be debuting in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – and not at all related to Diglett – have been released.

This garden eel Pokémon, looks like Diglett sure but is a water type – it is after all an eel.

Boasting an exceptional sense of smell, Wiglett is able to pick up scents from over 60 feet away. It has a skittish disposition and is constantly cautious of its surroundings. When it notices the scent of other Pokémon, Wiglett burrows into the sand to conceal itself. Wiglett pokes a part of its body out of the sand to feed in the ocean. It’s still unclear what the rest of its body hidden in the sand is like or how long it might be. It’s said that Wiglett’s resemblance to Diglett might be a mere coincidence—a result of its adaptation to its environment.

You can see Wiglett in action below. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out on November 18th, 2022.