New Pokémon, TM Machines & Picnics detailed in latest Pokémon Scarlet & Violet trailer

It is time for the sort-of-regular Pokemon Scarlet and Violet information dump – what have we got this time?

During the new 14-minute video, we got a first look at the evolution of Girafarig, another palindrome, Farigiraf, the TM Machine, a profile app that you can customise your appearance and more on what to expect with the battles and story. Sadly, you will have to run into Pokémon to battle them and not engage with them like in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It hurts, we know.

Girafarig living in the Paldea region can evolve into Farigiraf. It is a Normal/Psychic type Pokémon with a Cud Chew / Armor Tail ability.

TMs (or Technical Machines) can now be made at Pokémon Centres with League Points and materials dropped by wild Pokémon after a battle. Previously you couldn’t make TMs at all but had to buy them. The more you advance in the game, the more amount of TMs you can purchase and teach to your Pokémon grows as well. In Pokémon Sword and Shield TMs were reusable, but now in Scarlet and Violet they’re one use – luckily, you can whip up a new one should you need it.

The profile app allows you to show off how many badges you have, and how far you are along in completing the Pokedex but now also allows you to set a profile picture using all sorts of different outfits, hairstyles, poses and filters.

Picnics are an all-new mode that you can play with friends either locally or online. You can also have one with just yourself and your Pokémon.

Picnics allow you to spend leisure time with your Pokémon, and you can change the designs of the tablecloth, cups, water bottles, and other picnic items to create an arrangement of your liking. When you start a picnic, your party Pokémon, as well as the Legendary Pokémon accompanying you—either Koraidon or Miraidon—will come out and gather around. You can choose your favorite filters and take photos during picnics or while you’re out exploring. Filters are a great way to add a trendy flair to your photos.

Alongside having a picnic, you can make sandwiches in almost a Cooking Mama-esque system. You can mix ingredients to make all sorts of different things with different effects. As well as feeding your Pokémon they can be groomed to help build a bond between you and them.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is out on November 18th