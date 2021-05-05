New Pokémon Snap pouch set reward added to the My Nintendo Store
Sometimes the rewards on the My Nintendo Store are a little late. We just got a Bowser’s Fury keychain and that game came out months ago. Today – something topical!
Nintendo has added a New Pokémon Snap “pouch set” to the Australian My Nintendo Store. For 500 Platinum Coins you get two small plastic pouches which Nintendo says you can store your “makeup, toiletries, coins, pictures and other small items”.
You can check them out here.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments