New Pokémon Snap hits Nintendo Switch on April 30th

The Pokémon Company has announced the release date for New Pokémon Snap it’ll arrive on the Nintendo on April 30th. The game announced all the way back in June 2020.

There’s a brand new trailer as well that shows off the Lental Region, there will be over 200 Pokémon to snap in the game.

At the request of Professor Mirror, you’ll venture from island to island taking photos of Pokémon and vegetation that can glow. You’ll be able to customise your character well replacing Todd Snap with yourself behind the camera.

Preorders for the game start today, you can do that here.