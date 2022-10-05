New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet info drop coming today, tomorrow, Friday morning

There’s a new info drop for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet coming… we’re just not sure how to best express when it’s coming.

Technically it’s coming at 00:00 Friday, October 7th AEDT. But that really only covers two states in Australia, with everyone else having a Thursday evening information drop. I’m writing this now and it’s still Wednesday.

No word on what the drop will feature, but we’d wager three new Pokémon, a new feature and oh I dunno magnets.

Perth – Thu, 6 Oct 2022 at 9:00 pm AWST

Adelaide – Thu, 6 Oct 2022 at 11:30 pm ACDT

Darwin – Thu, 6 Oct 2022 at 10:30 pm ACST

Brisbane – Thu, 6 Oct 2022 at 11:00 pm AEST

Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra – Fri, 7 Oct 2022 at 12:00 midn AEDT

Gaborone, Botswana Thu, 6 Oct 2022 at 3:00 pm CAT