New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet info drop coming today, tomorrow, Friday morning
There’s a new info drop for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet coming… we’re just not sure how to best express when it’s coming.
Technically it’s coming at 00:00 Friday, October 7th AEDT. But that really only covers two states in Australia, with everyone else having a Thursday evening information drop. I’m writing this now and it’s still Wednesday.
No word on what the drop will feature, but we’d wager three new Pokémon, a new feature and oh I dunno magnets.
- Perth – Thu, 6 Oct 2022 at 9:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide – Thu, 6 Oct 2022 at 11:30 pm ACDT
- Darwin – Thu, 6 Oct 2022 at 10:30 pm ACST
- Brisbane – Thu, 6 Oct 2022 at 11:00 pm AEST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra – Fri, 7 Oct 2022 at 12:00 midn AEDT
- Gaborone, Botswana Thu, 6 Oct 2022 at 3:00 pm CAT
Calling all Trainers—a new #PokemonScarletViolet trailer arrives tomorrow!— Pokémon (@Pokemon) October 5, 2022
Keep an eye on our YouTube channel and tune in 6:00 a.m. PDT on 10/6 to prepare for the latest news!
Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications: https://t.co/8Hw4hsHzDJ pic.twitter.com/024PZoEiYz
