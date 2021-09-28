New Pokémon Legends Arceus trailer shows new Noble Pokémon and more

A new trailer for Pokémon Legends Arceus went up overnight, showing off some new features and ways to play the game and a new Pokémon.

The trailer begins showing off riding Pokémon, but it’s more than just riding them – some of them you can fly around with. No more just warping with Fly. You take to the skies and control the movement.

The trailer also ran through many of the characters you’ll meet on your adventure, the customisation of your own character and a photo mode where you can dress up and snap-happy.

Pokémon Legends also introduces Noble Pokémon. These Pokémon battles put the main character up against the Pokémon in real-time, you then switch at some point to a traditional Pokémon battle with your own Pokémon. The first Noble Pokémon revealed is Kleavor. The official website says that this Bug/Rock-type evolves from Scyther with minerals found only in the Hisui region.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is set for release on January 28th 2022.