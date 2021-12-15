New Pokémon Legends Arceus trailer reveals the Diamond and Pearl Clan

A new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been released and in it we learn a bit more about Diamond Clan and Pearl Clan, Ginkgo Guild Merchants and more. Gee, I wonder why they’re called that.

Here’s everything straight from Pokémon;

The Hisui Region’s Two Clans: The Diamond Clan and the Pearl Clan

In addition to being home to the Galaxy Expedition Team, two other groups reside in the Hisui region: the Diamond Clan and the Pearl Clan.

The people of the Diamond Clan often speak of the importance of cherishing the present and living in the moment with one’s allies. On the other hand, members of the Pearl Clan frequently advocate the importance of valuing the vast, spacious land shared with others.​

Although the Diamond Clan and Pearl Clan disagree on many of their beliefs, they seem to nevertheless share many similarities. Both clans don clothing designed to resemble certain Pokémon, and both pay respects to special Pokémon they call lords and ladies—or collectively, noble Pokémon.​ Moreover, both clans have wardens who serve these special Pokémon.



A group of merchants known as the Ginkgo Guild also operates in the Hisui region. Not native to Hisui, members of the Ginkgo Guild travel around the various locations of the region, selling the wares they have gathered.​

Add the Mythical Pokémon Darkrai to Your Team in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Players with play records from the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pearl games will be able to take on a research request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that will lead to an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon Darkrai. They will also be able to claim the Modern Team Galactic Set.