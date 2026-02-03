New Pikmin merch added to the My Nintendo Store

Nintendo has added a small new entry to the Pikmin range on the My Nintendo Store. There’s a new line of Pikmin Plush Charms, which are items previously exclusive to Nintendo Stores in Japan and not available anywhere else in Australia.

For $12.00, you can choose from a variety of different Pikmin colours. They all come with a hook, but the standout has to be the Glow Pikmin (pictured above), which actually glows in the dark.

The other new addition is two different Mystery Terrarium sets. You don’t get to pick which individual one you receive, as they’re blind bags, but you can choose between the two different sets. These have been available locally from other retailers before.