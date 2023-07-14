New Pikmin goods added to the My Nintendo Store, including Pikmin vases

Advertisement

Before the release of Pikmin 4 next week, Nintendo has added a range of new Pikmin products to the My Nintendo Store. There’s a range of new Pikmin vases from the Nintendo Tokyo Store, a new shirt and even a My Nintendo Reward.

The three vases come in Yellow, Reg and Blue designs; they cost $39.99 each and are around 13cm high. The shirt is the P, Pikmin logo on white.

The My Nintendo Reward is a mini hand towel set, and its just 300 Platinum Points.

Now to decide what colour vase to get.