New Pikmin goods added to the My Nintendo Store, including Pikmin vases
Advertisement
Before the release of Pikmin 4 next week, Nintendo has added a range of new Pikmin products to the My Nintendo Store. There’s a range of new Pikmin vases from the Nintendo Tokyo Store, a new shirt and even a My Nintendo Reward.
The three vases come in Yellow, Reg and Blue designs; they cost $39.99 each and are around 13cm high. The shirt is the P, Pikmin logo on white.
The My Nintendo Reward is a mini hand towel set, and its just 300 Platinum Points.
Now to decide what colour vase to get.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
67%
Oh wow!
33%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments