New Pikmin 4 trailer reveals character creator

Some new Pikmin 4 details dropped overnight revealing the game’s newest protagonist – you.

Pikmin 4 will have a custom character creator, and you will set off to rescue, the Rescue Team and Captain Olimar. You will create you own character who will lead the attempt to rescue not only Olimar, but also the Rescue Team too.

You can see the trailer embedded below. Pikmin 4 is out on July 21st, we’ve got our bargain guide up for it already too.