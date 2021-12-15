New patents detail new combat and abilities in the Breath of the Wild sequel

Since June, we’ve not had an update from Nintendo on the sequel to the Breath of the Wild, and it’s been a long six months.

Now, new information about how the game might work and some of the gameplay mechanics have been spotted in new patents filed by Nintendo. Usually, patents wouldn’t raise many eyebrows; they’re generally just loose ideas for things that or may not ever happen – however, these mechanics described in the patents were seen in the last trailer in June ever so briefly.

The first patent talks about phasing through a suspended platform. It’s shown in the trailer for just seconds. From the patent, we can see that this can be performed anywhere. Here’s is the part from the trailer.

The second patent details the rewind ability. It’s shown in the trailer by Link sending spiky boulders back up a hill. Like the other abilities of the Sheikah Slate, it can only be used for a limited time.

The final one details freefalling, and unlike Skyward Sword, it looks like Link will be free falling in combat. He’ll also be able to shoot his bow and use other abilities. Eiji Aonuma called the original Breath of the Wild an “Open Air” game, and this looks like it’ll take it to… new heights.

Source: Gamereactor