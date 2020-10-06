New Nintendo Treehouse: Live covering Pikmin 3 Deluxe & Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity this week
The fourth month of E3 continues with Nintendo America announcing early tomorrow morning they’ll be hosting a new Nintendo Treehouse: Live. As the title of the article suggest it’ll cover both Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Pikmin 3 Deluxe.
Because it’s a Nintendo America run event, the timings for Aussies are not good and you’ll probably want to sleep on this one.
- Perth, Australia Thu, 8 Oct 2020 at 1:00 am AWST
- Darwin, Australia Thu, 8 Oct 2020 at 2:30 am ACST
- Brisbane, Australia Thu, 8 Oct 2020 at 3:00 am AEST
- Adelaide, Australia Thu, 8 Oct 2020 at 3:30 am ACDT
- Melbourne, Sydney, Australia Thu, 8 Oct 2020 at 4:00 am AEDT
That’s cool, post E3-conference style babyyy. I might actually skip this though as I’m definitely buying both of those and prefer to not see masses of gameplay of things I’m already sold on.