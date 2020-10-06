645
1

New Nintendo Treehouse: Live covering Pikmin 3 Deluxe & Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity this week

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 7, 2020

The fourth month of E3 continues with Nintendo America announcing early tomorrow morning they’ll be hosting a new Nintendo Treehouse: Live. As the title of the article suggest it’ll cover both Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

Because it’s a Nintendo America run event, the timings for Aussies are not good and you’ll probably want to sleep on this one.

  • Perth, Australia Thu, 8 Oct 2020 at 1:00 am AWST
  • Darwin, Australia Thu, 8 Oct 2020 at 2:30 am ACST
  • Brisbane, Australia Thu, 8 Oct 2020 at 3:00 am AEST
  • Adelaide, Australia Thu, 8 Oct 2020 at 3:30 am ACDT
  • Melbourne, Sydney, Australia Thu, 8 Oct 2020 at 4:00 am AEDT
What's your reaction?
Awesome
40%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
20%
Hmm
20%
Disappointing!
20%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Nintendo Treehouse
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.
1 Comments
Leave a response
  • Aaron
    October 7, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    That’s cool, post E3-conference style babyyy. I might actually skip this though as I’m definitely buying both of those and prefer to not see masses of gameplay of things I’m already sold on.

Leave a Response