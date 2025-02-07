New Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con patents detail mouse-like controls, magnets and more

Advertisement

While Nintendo plans to share more about the Nintendo Switch 2 in a massive Nintendo Direct on April 2, 2025, new information from a recently published patent has surfaced. The patent details how the console and its new Joy-Con controllers will function, outlining their features and offering insight into the much-rumoured “mouse mode” for the Joy-Con.

Keep in mind that this is only a patent, meaning the final design and functionality of the Joy-Con may change or differ from what is described. However, based on what we’ve seen so far of Nintendo’s next-generation Joy-Con, you can judge for yourself.

The first interesting illustration in the patent shows, and describes how the Joy-Con can be used on its side, and used as a mouse with an optical sensor embedded into the side of the controller. The patent also points out that like the original Switch Joy-Con they contain a HD rumble in both controllers, the NFC sensor still only in the right and that the IR sensor in the right Joy-Con has been removed.

Figure 24 shows a “perspective schematic diagram showing a state in which an input device is vertically held,” which is typically how you would hold a Joy-Con. Figure 25 then shows a “front schematic view showing a state in which an input device is used as a mouse.”

Figures 26 and 27 from the patent also depict the Joy-Con being used as a mouse from different angles. The L or R button would function as the mouse click button, while your thumb would still have access to buttons on the side.

In Figure 32, another split controller—not a Joy-Con—is shown being used in mouse mode. This is unlikely to be a new Pro Controller or split controller but rather a demonstration of the patent being applied in another “embodiment” or use case. Figure 34 is a side view, and doesn’t look comfortable at all.

There’s also a second patent document also provides a closer look at the Joy-Con straps, which appear to click onto the Joy-Con and serve as its base when used in mouse mode.

Additionally, another figure showcases a Joy-Con charging dock, where you can simply place the Joy-Con sideways to charge it.

Last but not least, an interesting detail regarding the configuration of the magnets in the Joy-Con and the console. The magnets are not oriented as one might expect. Rather than snapping onto the console from the side, the Joy-Con features a row of magnets on the screen-facing side (positive) and on the rear (negative). When brought closer to the Switch 2, it locks into place in this manner.

Interestingly, the mystery button on the right Joy-Con is not highlighted or detailed in any way on this patent.