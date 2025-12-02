New mode and fresh demo roll out for Drag X Drive

Nintendo has updated Drag X Drive not only with a brand new mode, but also by turning the previous beta test of the game into a demo.

Drag X Drive has been updated to version 1.20, and the main addition is a new mode called Survival Tag. It’s a new chasing game, and it works in all modes of the main game. Other changes in the patch include various bug fixes and smaller improvements.

The previously released Drag X Drive: Global Jam has also been updated to a Drag X Drive demo, so if you haven’t played the game or missed out on Global Jam the first time, you can finally see what Drag X Drive is all about.

In our review of the game we said “Look, there’s nothing inherently wrong with Drag X Drive — the control scheme is engaging and fun — but there’s no getting past the fact that, aside from those controls, this is just a very bare-bones and drab-looking basketball wheelchair game”.

Latest update: Ver. 1.2.0 (Released December 1, 2025)

General Updates

Added the chasing game Survival Tag to friend parks, local wireless parks, and LAN parks. Note: To play Survival Tag when in the parks listed above, the player who created the park opens the X Menu, then selects Start Survival Tag on the Players tab. Depending on the wireless environment, there may be times where player positioning does not perfectly match between users. For that reason, there may be cases where, even if it appears to one player as if contact was made, from the other player’s perspective no contact occurred. In order to limit unpleasant experiences in situations like these as much as possible, in basketball games this may be determined as no contact. On the other hand, in Survival Tag, the question of contact is the whole crux of the game and is particularly important to game progression. Therefore, it has been designed such that a tag is considered successful if there was contact from either perspective (the tagging player, or the one who was tagged).

Corrected the calculation of Iso Wins on the Game Stats tab under Stats. Previously, it counted the total number of Isos, not just wins.

Added Rope Jumps to Other Stats tab under Stats.

Changed the target of the Focus Cam when near the sumo ring to the sumo ring itself.

Made some adjustments to bots in friend parks, local wireless parks, and LAN parks. Note: We slightly lowered the strength level of the Easy and Standard bots that the player who created the park can add under the Players tab of the X Menu.

Added a feature to enable players to delete their own records. On the screen that displays players’ records before starting time trials or shooting contests, simultaneously press and hold the ZL Button, left directional button, and right directional button on the Joy-Con 2 (L) for 10 seconds to delete the record. Once deleted, records cannot be restored. Obtained trophies will remain, even if records are deleted.



Fixed Issues

Fixed a very rare issue where, due to unintended behavior, the displays for level or total distance would reach the upper limit.

Fixed a rare issue in Circuit Sprint where players sometimes passed through terrain.

Fixed an issue where bunny hops made it possible to accelerate to and maintain speed that exceeded top speed. The intended design is that it is only possible to accelerate beyond the normal top speed when driving down a slope or successfully pulling off a halfpipe or ramp trick. However, unintended behavior occurred, such as players accelerating beyond top speed when landing after rotating, or not decelerating while in midair even if they had exceeded top speed. We fixed this because this issue required players to control their character in unintuitive ways in order to achieve good results.

Fixed various issues to create a smoother gaming experience.

Note: Version 1.1.1 for the Drag x Drive Demo (formerly Drag x Drive: Global Jam) was also released.

