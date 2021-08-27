New Metroid Dread trailer shows new bosses, returning abilities

The trailer and details released by Nintendo might be considered spoilers. If you want to go into Metroid Dread clean – don’t watch the trailer or read below.

Late Friday night Nintendo released a new trailer and details about the upcoming Metroid Dread. It also detailed a bunch of different unlocks and abilities the game will have as well.

The trailer shows Samus going head to head with a Chozo, and there’s also an appearance from Kraid from previous instalments. The trailer runs through several bosses – which you want to know about; you can read the latest Metroid report directly from Nintendo – they can spoil it for you.

The report also details a bunch of abilities and weapons Samus will pick up along the way. These include the likes of an ice beam, ice missile and grapple beam. Samus, of course, loses these abilities at the start of the game, as is tradition.