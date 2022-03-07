New merch, amiibo, and Animal Crossing card binder added to My Nintendo Store
Nintendo Australia has added a wealth of new items to the My Nintendo Store today including the long awaited Animal Crossing amiibo card folder for Series 5. These are a pre-order for March 25th.
Also added to the store is the Min Min amiibo, which is due on April 29th.
Finally, there’s some new merch added the store when a range of new shirt designs. There not cheap at $42.95 each but they do look nice at least.
