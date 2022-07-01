66
New Mario Strikers Charged: Battle League Football lanyard reward added to My Nintendo Store

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 1, 2022

Nintendo Australia has added a new reward to the My Nintendo Store. This time, it’s a themed lanyard with the great Mario Strikers Charged: Battle League Football artwork on it.

Stand out from the crowd at PAX, pretend to be an office worker at a large corporation or just hang your phone from it like a boomer. Whatever you fancy. 300 Platinum Coins and its yours.

You could enter Nintendo’s Smash Bros Ultimate tournament to get part of the way there.

