New Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Sweepstakes on Australian My Nintendo
There’s a brand new competition up on My Nintendo today, it’s for the upcoming Mario + Rabbids Sparks of hope and they’re some cool stuff to win.
For a mere 10 Platinum coins you can go into the draw to win a Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach figurine, and a Sparks plush. There’s also a phone ring holder, an artbook, set of art cards, and some stickers. The figurines and plushes are very cool!
Potential winners will be notified by email on or about 2 December 2022 via the email address registered to their Nintendo Account.
You can enter via this page.
