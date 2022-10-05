469
0

New Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Sweepstakes on Australian My Nintendo

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 5, 2022

There’s a brand new competition up on My Nintendo today, it’s for the upcoming Mario + Rabbids Sparks of hope and they’re some cool stuff to win.

For a mere 10 Platinum coins you can go into the draw to win a Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach figurine, and a Sparks plush. There’s also a phone ring holder, an artbook, set of art cards, and some stickers. The figurines and plushes are very cool!

Potential winners will be notified by email on or about 2 December 2022 via the email address registered to their Nintendo Account. 

You can enter via this page.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
50%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment