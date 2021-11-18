New Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit update adds split-screen and more content

Nintendo has just dropped a new update for Mario Kart: Home Circuit out of nowhere. The update, now updated to version 2.0.0, is completely free and adds a couple of new features and more content.

You can now play local multiplayer split-screen, you’ll still need two karts, but it should make racing a little more competitive. There’s also a new Relay Race mode where up to 4 players can play.

A new cup, the Luigi Cup, has been added to the game with three new tracks. There’s also new unlockables like the Poltergust G-00 kart and Spooky Horn.