New Mario Golf: Super Rush ID tag added to Aussie My Nintendo Store

New game out, new item on the My Nintendo Store relating to said game – we like it!

Today Nintendo has added a Mario Golf: Super Rush ID tag to the My Nintendo Store, it does what it says in the name. It’s a tag and lanyard that can hold your ID. You know, for when planes are a thing again.

Japan also got a Mario Golf: Super Rush item, a wash cloth but looks like we’re just getting the tag. Beggers can’t be choosers!

The tag is available now for 400 Platinum Coins. Now if we could get some of those Super Rush golf balls in the store…