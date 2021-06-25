New Mario Golf: Super Rush ID tag added to Aussie My Nintendo Store
New game out, new item on the My Nintendo Store relating to said game – we like it!
Today Nintendo has added a Mario Golf: Super Rush ID tag to the My Nintendo Store, it does what it says in the name. It’s a tag and lanyard that can hold your ID. You know, for when planes are a thing again.
Japan also got a Mario Golf: Super Rush item, a wash cloth but looks like we’re just getting the tag. Beggers can’t be choosers!
[トピックス]『マリオゴルフ スーパーラッシュ』本日発売。マイニンテンドーのプラチナポイント交換グッズが新たに登場。 #マリオゴルフスーパーラッシュ #マリオゴルフhttps://t.co/g22tHiPZLA— 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) June 25, 2021
The tag is available now for 400 Platinum Coins. Now if we could get some of those Super Rush golf balls in the store…
