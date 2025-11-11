New LEGO The Legend of Zelda set for 2026

A new LEGO The Legend of Zelda set has been teased by Nintendo. It shows an adult Link and what appears to be an adult Zelda standing atop the ruins of Hyrule Castle in its destroyed state from the end of Ocarina of Time.

They’re seen reacting to a giant shadow that appears to be Ganon—or possibly Ganondorf—rising up. The quote in the social post, “Do you realise who you’re dealing with?”, is attributed to Ganondorf.

The 12-second teaser ends with a 2026 release date. Guess we’ll have to wait a bit to find out exactly what the set is.

This will be the second LEGO The Legend of Zelda set (or possibly one of several), following the release of the Great Deku Tree set in September 2024.