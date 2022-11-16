616
0

New LEGO Super Mario sets arriving January 1st

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 17, 2022

It’s time for some new LEGO Super Mario sets, well, not this year, it isn’t – but January 1st 2023 it will be.

There are six new sets on the way with a new Creativity Toolbox, five expansions and new blind bag boxes Character Packs to get randomly. The long-awaited Birdo also features in these.

New sets include Conkdor’s Noggin Bopper Expansion SetIce Mario Suit and Frozen World Expansion SetLava Wave Ride Expansion SetFliprus Snow Adventure Expansion Set, Peach’s Garden Balloon Ride Expansion Set and the Creativity Toolbox Maker Set. 

Source: Jay’s Brick Blog

Posted In
General
Tags
LEGO Super Mario
