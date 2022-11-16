New LEGO Super Mario sets arriving January 1st

It’s time for some new LEGO Super Mario sets, well, not this year, it isn’t – but January 1st 2023 it will be.

There are six new sets on the way with a new Creativity Toolbox, five expansions and new blind bag boxes Character Packs to get randomly. The long-awaited Birdo also features in these.

New sets include Conkdor’s Noggin Bopper Expansion Set, Ice Mario Suit and Frozen World Expansion Set, Lava Wave Ride Expansion Set, Fliprus Snow Adventure Expansion Set, Peach’s Garden Balloon Ride Expansion Set and the Creativity Toolbox Maker Set.

Source: Jay’s Brick Blog