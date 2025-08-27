General

New Kirby gear added to the My Nintendo Store

Kirby Latte Floats, Tumbler, Plushes and more.

August 27, 2025

August has certainly been Kirby’s month this year. We had the 45-minute Air Riders Direct, this week Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World is releasing, and now Nintendo has some fresh Kirby merch available on the My Nintendo Store.

The standouts include a Kirby Latte Float Canister, which features one of seven different Kirbys (or one Waddle Dee) sitting in a cup. One of the types of Kirby’s could even be a special coloured one.

There’s also a Kirby Tumbler with Straw that’s quite cute, along with a range of new plush keyrings and larger plushes.

Last but not least, the standard Kirby amiibo also got a restock.

It’s been a busy month on the My Nintendo Store overall too, with new Donkey Kong gear and an end-of-season sale running until the 31st.

