New Kirby gear added to the My Nintendo Store

August has certainly been Kirby’s month this year. We had the 45-minute Air Riders Direct, this week Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World is releasing, and now Nintendo has some fresh Kirby merch available on the My Nintendo Store.

The standouts include a Kirby Latte Float Canister, which features one of seven different Kirbys (or one Waddle Dee) sitting in a cup. One of the types of Kirby’s could even be a special coloured one.

There’s also a Kirby Tumbler with Straw that’s quite cute, along with a range of new plush keyrings and larger plushes.

Last but not least, the standard Kirby amiibo also got a restock.

It’s been a busy month on the My Nintendo Store overall too, with new Donkey Kong gear and an end-of-season sale running until the 31st.