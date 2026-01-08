New Joy-Con 2 colour on the way: Light Purple and Light Green

Nintendo has announced two new Joy-Con 2 colours, due to hit next month. They’re the first new pair of colours since the initial launch options of Light Red and Light Blue. However, they might be a little less colourful than you were hoping or expecting. Much like the Joy-Con 2 that come with the console, they only feature colourful highlights around the analogue sticks and the magnetic attachment points, which are hidden when connected to the console.

These new colours are set to launch on February 12th, the same day as Mario Tennis Fever.

You can preorder them now from the My Nintendo Store, we’ll add more retailers as soon as they’re posted.