New Indie World presentation this Wednesday night

by Daniel VuckovicMay 10, 2022

It’s been a while, but there’s a new Indie World presentation happening this week, in fact it’s later tomorrow (or today if you’re reading this on Wednesday). Not long to wait.

Nintendo promises roughly 20 minutes of information on indie games headed to Switch – what do you hope they show?

  • Pacific Time, PT – Wed, 11 May 2022 at 7:00 am PDT
  • Perth, Australia – Wed, 11 May 2022 at 10:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide, Darwin – Wed, 11 May 2022 at 11:30 pm ACST
  • Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane – Thu, 12 May 2022 at 12:00 midn AEST
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

