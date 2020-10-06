New Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity trailer reveals more returning characters
A new, albeit very short trailer has gone up for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and shows off more of the game’s story.
This new trailer shows off a Sheikah researchers Robbie and Purah as they were 100 years ago. Purah is the older sister of Impa however in Breath of the Wild was in the body of a child. Robbie in Breath of the Wild was his natural age of somewhere over 100 years old. The King of Hyrule also features.
Will these characters be playable or are they just “allies”. We’ll have to wait and find out.
