329
0

New Hyrule Warrior: Age of Calamity trailer shows the Yiga clan and new “ominous figure”

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 13, 2020

A new trailer for the upcoming Hyrule Warrior: Age of Calamity has arrived and set the internet in speculation overdrive. The new trailer focuses  on Master Kohga of the Yiga Clan but more importantly a new “ominous figure” helping them out.

No one really knows who it is at this stage. We’ve included a front and back shot of this person.

If you know who it is, let us know in the comments.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
100%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response