New Hyrule Warrior: Age of Calamity trailer shows the Yiga clan and new “ominous figure”
A new trailer for the upcoming Hyrule Warrior: Age of Calamity has arrived and set the internet in speculation overdrive. The new trailer focuses on Master Kohga of the Yiga Clan but more importantly a new “ominous figure” helping them out.
No one really knows who it is at this stage. We’ve included a front and back shot of this person.
If you know who it is, let us know in the comments.
