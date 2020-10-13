New Hyrule Warrior: Age of Calamity trailer shows the Yiga clan and new “ominous figure”

A new trailer for the upcoming Hyrule Warrior: Age of Calamity has arrived and set the internet in speculation overdrive. The new trailer focuses on Master Kohga of the Yiga Clan but more importantly a new “ominous figure” helping them out.

No one really knows who it is at this stage. We’ve included a front and back shot of this person.

If you know who it is, let us know in the comments.