New Game Boy, NES and SNES added to Nintendo Switch Online today
Nintendo has dropped a bunch of new retro games onto the Nintendo Switch Online service today. No, waiting a week for it, just dropped out of nowhere.
The Game Boy library gets a two-game boost with Kirby’s Dreamland 2 and Burger Time Deluxe. The NES gets XEVIOUS, and the Super NES gets Side Pocket. All of these games don’t require the Expansion Pack, it’s good to see the NES and SNES still getting updated.
Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online:
- Kirby’s Dream Land 2
- BurgerTime Deluxe
Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online
- SIDE POCKET
NES – Nintendo Switch Online
- XEVIOUS
