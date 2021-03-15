New Fornite themed Joy-Con on the way
Last year Nintendo released a special edition Fornite themed Nintendo Switch console with a themed dock and Joy-Con. This year there’s more Fornite fun on the way with another set of Joy-con on the way this June.
This new set of Joy-Con is the same yellow and blue as before but flipped and with new unique artwork on them (it’s very subtle). In the bundle, you’ll also get 500 V-Bucks and a download code for in-game cosmetics.
This one is likely to be snapped up as fast as the Switch console before—fun for Fornite fans and those collecting all the Joy-Con colours.
This new bundle arrives June 4th.
