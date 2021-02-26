New footage and features in New Pokémon Snap revealed

It wasn’t just new games during this morning’s Pokémon Presents. No, we got a nice little update on New Pokémon Snap, including details on new features and some gameplay footage.

Like old Pokemon Snap before it, you’ll zip around a level taking snaps of Pokémon, catching them in the wild doing Pokémon things. New to this game is you’ll now be able to share your pictures with other keen photographers, and other people will be able to rate your photos. Should you get popular enough, your photos might even get featured.

New Pokémon Snap is out on April 30th.