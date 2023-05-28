New Dragon Quest Monsters game on the way for Nintendo Switch
Advertisement
A new Dragon Question Monsters game is on the way. Square Enix announced the game over the weekend and it is part of the series’ 25th Anniversary. That’s the Anniversary just for Dragon Quest Monsters mind you.
No details, or release date were announced just that it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch in the future.
There was this trailer and new artwork release, which you can enjoy until such time the game is announced.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments