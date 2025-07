New details on Pokémon Champions, coming to Switch and mobile in 2026

Advertisement

Last night’s Pok√©mon Presents gave us a fresh look at Pok√©mon Champions, the battle-focused Pok√©mon game coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, now confirmed for a 2026 release.

The trailer revealed that you’ll be able to bring in Pok√©mon from Pok√©mon Home or recruit them directly in the game. Both single and double battles will be available.

The game also features a training component that lets you adjust a Pok√©mon‚Äôs moves and stat alignments ‚ÄĒ also known as EV training. Folks have only been asking for that for years.

Pok√©mon Champions didn’t have a release date before, but with it out sometime in 2026 it’s still a little while away.

In Pok√©mon Champions, Trainers can recruit Pok√©mon to join their teams and battle other Trainers. Trial Recruitment allows Pok√©mon to join the player‚Äôs team for a limited time‚ÄĒletting them try out a Pok√©mon in battle straight away and test strategies. Permanent Recruitment uses Victory Points (VP)‚ÄĒwhich are gained from various methods such as Ranked Battles‚ÄĒto add Pok√©mon to the player‚Äôs team permanently. Players can also use VP to train Pok√©mon according to their own preferences, including altering their stats and Abilities. There are three different battle modes available in Pok√©mon Champions, which can be played in both Single Battle and Double Battle formats. Ranked Battles: Players can test their skills against other Trainers from all over the world. Trainers are divided into tiers based on their skill level.

Casual Battles: Trainers can test how their teams perform against Pokémon Trainers from around the world in a relaxed environment.

Private Battles: Players can battle against friends or family in the same in-game room.