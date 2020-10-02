New details on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit race into view – battery life, modes and more

The AR-based Mario Kart Live is out in a couple of weeks and Nintendo has dumped a bunch of new information for the game in a trailer as well as a developer interview.

First, about the game itself, there are 8 different cups to compete in, over 24 races. Items from Mario Kart in the game will affect the actual RC toy with Mushrooms giving a speed boost in the game but also in real life. Red Shells, you guessed it – cause the toy to stop. There are bananas and Bullet Bills as well – it’s Mario Kart you just got to make it yourself.

There are no inbuilt designs for the courses, you’ll have to layout the track in your house and come up with your own. You have to use all four gates and need about 3m x 3.5m to get the full effect. The game runs best on hardwood floors but will work on most carpets as well. The game features 50cc, 100cc, 150cc and 200cc as well. When playing on 150cc you’ll get about 90 minutes of battery life, the kart can then be recharged using USB.

Local multiplayer supports up to 4 players, but all players need their own Switch and Mario Kart Live toy.

Other modes included are;

– Custom Race: This mode gives players even more room for creativity, designing not just the physical layout of the course, but also the ability to add hazards, items and more to bring truly unique creations to life.



– Time Trials: Players create a course and then race to set the fastest time possible – competing either against their own personal best, or handing the controller to another player for an exciting Time Trials head-to-head that requires only one Nintendo Switch system and one Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game.



– Mirror Mode: For those who fancy an extra challenge, this mode allows all of the Grand Prix cups to be played in mirror image, with right turns becoming left and the familiar becoming unfamiliar.

Nintendo also posted a message from the developer, Velan Studios along with all this new information.

Some of the information from this article was gained from GameXplain’s preview of it;