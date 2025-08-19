New Cult of the Lamb expansion Woolhaven due early 2026

The ever popular Cult of the Lamb is getting brand new expansion early next year. Woolhaven is a massive new expansion to the game which now has its own cult following. This promises to be full length and “featured packed” expansion, which is paid when it releases early next year.

Return the lost souls of Woolhaven to their spiritual home and learn the long-forgotten history of lambkind. Rebuild the fallen town to its former glory and reclaim the mountain to restore the depleted power of Yngya, the forgotten God of the lambs. But beware: there is always a price to be paid.

Endure harsh weather, including blizzards and freezing temperatures, that threaten your Cult’s survival. Build new structures to keep your loyal followers warm and protect them from frostbite and famine.

Unlock ranching at your Cult base and breed rare animals that provide wool, warmth, and when times are particularly desperate, precious meat. Tame, ride, and let your followers take care of these majestic creatures.

Venture into a new realm battered by bitter storms, crawling with creatures corrupted with the Rot lurking beneath the snow. Battle through two vast new dungeons, where the echoes of the past refuse to rest.

Would love to see a Switch 2 version of this, just saying.