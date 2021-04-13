New Blue Nintendo Switch Lite launches on May 21st
Nintendo has announced a brand new colour for the Nintendo Switch Lite. The new Blue colour will launch on different dates depending on the region. For here in Australia and New Zealand we get it on May 21st, as down Japan and America. Europe gets its a little earlier on May. 7th.
May 21st is the same day as Miitopia launches, if you’re keen on that one we’ve already started a bargain guide for it.
