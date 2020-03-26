New Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch squashes item duplication bug

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has received its second patch just shy of one week after release. Version 1.1.1 is a small patch that fixes just one thing – and if you’re into item cloning, you’re not going to like it.

As of Ver 1.1.1, you will no longer be able to clone items using a glitch that was discovered soon after release. The bug would see items on top of surfaces be able to be ‘picked up’ many times by another player. People were using this to clone expensive items and then sell them.

The Japanese patch notes indicate this is the only change.