0

New Animal Crossing: New Horizons goods added to the Aussie My Nintendo Store

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 23, 2021

The items just keep on coming. Today, Nintendo has added two very stylish Animal Crossing: New Horizons pieces of goods to the Australian My Nintendo Store.

For 600 and 500 platinum coins each, you can get a Dodo Airlines bag, and a stylish bandana. The same one that’s in the game!

Will you finally be spending your points on these?

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
My Nintendo Store
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment