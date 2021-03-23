New Animal Crossing: New Horizons goods added to the Aussie My Nintendo Store
The items just keep on coming. Today, Nintendo has added two very stylish Animal Crossing: New Horizons pieces of goods to the Australian My Nintendo Store.
For 600 and 500 platinum coins each, you can get a Dodo Airlines bag, and a stylish bandana. The same one that’s in the game!
Will you finally be spending your points on these?
