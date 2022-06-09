Neon White and TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge both releasing on Switch next week

It’s June, which means it’s E3 season! Except it’s not E3 season, because E3 was cancelled this year… but developers and publishers are still gonna announce and reveal things, and that’s what we’ve got here.

During the kickoff event for Summer Game Fest, two higher-profile indies were finally given release dates, and they’re very very soon. Next week, in fact. On the same day, even, the 16th of June! You can see the descriptions and the latest trailers for both Neon White and TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge below, including the fun little tidbit that TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will have Casey Jones (to nobody’s surprise) and 6-player multiplayer, which just seems bonkers.

Neon White

Neon White is a single-player speedrunning FPS where you can sacrifice your guns for godlike parkour moves. You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though…did you know them in a past life?

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge