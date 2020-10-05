Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered speeds onto Switch with cross-play on November 13th
EA’s newfound love for the Switch continues with oft-leaked Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit being finally announced overnight.
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit was originally released in 2010 and is known for being on the better Need for Speed games of the last decade. This remastered version comes with all the DLC, 30 new challenges, unlocks and more.
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will arrive on November 13th for the Switch and but November 6th for the other consoles and PC. The Switch version of the game will run at 1080p docked, and 720p in handheld mode. Both modes will run at 30FPS.
Not only that it’ll have cross-play so at least the online community won’t immediately die. It, unfortunately, looks like the game will require a download if you purchase the physical version. Here’s a list of every car in the game as well.
Earlier this year EA announced it had seven games coming to the Nintendo Switch within the next twelve months. Three of those games are Burnout Paradise, Apex Legends and Lost in Random. Now with Need for Speed, that leaves three games left. What’s next?
You can preorder Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit on the eShop now, it’ll set you back $59.95.
Ten years ago, Criterion Games released their critically acclaimed franchise debut Need for Speed Hot Pursuit. It introduced NFS and racing fans to the winding, open roads of Seacrest County, Criterion’s renowned feel for breakneck speed and gameplay, and the innovative Autolog system, empowering true social competition between friends.
Ever since, we’ve heard so many stories about the triumphant moments and heated rivalries Autolog fostered. Some of which run very, very deep.
Unleash a savage sense of speed both as an outlaw and a cop in this timeless racing experience updated for today’s platforms. Get cross-platform multiplayer and Autolog, enhanced visuals, all main DLC delivered at launch, and much more. It’s time to reignite the pursuit.
Race Your Friends with Cross-Platform Multiplayer and Autolog
Bolt down Seacrest County headfirst behind the wheels of the world’s hottest high-performance cars, in racing that is socially competitive at its core. Connect with your friends in cross-platform, head-to-head pursuits and races, or get challenges delivered based on their activity for asynchronous competition through the highly dynamic Autolog system.
Autolog is also supported with cross-platform sync, so you can make a mark on your friends’ Speedwalls no matter if they’re playing on PS4, Xbox One, PC, or Nintendo Switch.
Enjoy Loads of Extra Content and Updates
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered includes all main DLC – the SCPD Rebel Racer Pack, Super Sports Pack, Armed & Dangerous Pack, Lamborghini Untamed Pack, and Porsche Unleashed Pack – delivered at launch, with an extra six hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges.
We’ve added brand new achievements, car colors, wraps, reduced hard stops, an updated photo mode and gallery, and multiple quality of life updates, too, to create an even more well-rounded gameplay experience this time around.
Chase and Escape with Weaponized Supercars
It wouldn’t be a Hot Pursuit without pushing the world’s most desirable supercars to their limits – on both sides of the law. Bust suspects in supercharged cop interceptors enhanced with tactical weaponry, or level the playing field with counterattacks and defensive maneuvers as an elite racer. Strategize to gain an edge over the competition, no matter what side you’re on!
A deep and fully-defined single-player career delivers the action of both sides, with a seamlessly linked multiplayer experience across all race modes. Take on friends or play through the career solo to earn Bounty and unlock new cars, weapons, and equipment.
Experience a Timeless Racing Game with Enhanced Visuals
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered has been upgraded for today’s generation of hardware with enhanced visuals. The Nintendo Switch version runs at 1080p/30 FPS in docked mode (720p/30 FPS undocked) and includes higher-resolution models, more objects and props, longer draw distance, higher resolution shadows, and improved videos.
Get ready for a heart-pumping and socially competitive racing experience faithfully recreated by Stellar Entertainment, featuring ex-Criterion talent and previously responsible for the critically acclaimed Burnout Paradise Remastered.
Leave a Response