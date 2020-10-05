Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered speeds onto Switch with cross-play on November 13th

EA’s newfound love for the Switch continues with oft-leaked Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit being finally announced overnight.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit was originally released in 2010 and is known for being on the better Need for Speed games of the last decade. This remastered version comes with all the DLC, 30 new challenges, unlocks and more.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will arrive on November 13th for the Switch and but November 6th for the other consoles and PC. The Switch version of the game will run at 1080p docked, and 720p in handheld mode. Both modes will run at 30FPS.

Not only that it’ll have cross-play so at least the online community won’t immediately die. It, unfortunately, looks like the game will require a download if you purchase the physical version. Here’s a list of every car in the game as well.

Earlier this year EA announced it had seven games coming to the Nintendo Switch within the next twelve months. Three of those games are Burnout Paradise, Apex Legends and Lost in Random. Now with Need for Speed, that leaves three games left. What’s next?

You can preorder Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit on the eShop now, it’ll set you back $59.95.