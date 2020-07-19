Need for Speed Hot Pursuit listed for Switch with online retailer

We know there meant to be five more new games coming to the Nintendo Switch from EA. Today, we might have learned about the next one.

New Zealand based retailer Mighty Ape has listed Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit for the Nintendo Switch (as well as the other consoles). There was also a separate listing (spotted by Nintendo Life) for the older version of the game that has since been removed meaning this is certainly a new game.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit was also one of the games listed among many by “insider” Jeff Grubb as part of the EA seven.