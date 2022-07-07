NBA 2K23 is back for another year on Switch with two editions

There are a few constants in the gaming landscape, new hardware gets revisions and themes, lag is always the reason why you lost that online match and sports games get released every year and 2K are proving that last one again, revealing that NBA 2K23 is coming back for another go on Switch.

As part of the reveal of the games release date, September 9, the team have also announced who is going to be on the cover of this years game and that is Phoenix Suns’ shooting guard, a three-time NBA All-Star, and 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team selection, Devin Booker.

“It’s a dream come true to see myself on the cover of NBA 2K,” said Devin Booker. “I’ve been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it’s surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who’ve been cover athletes. I’m also honoured to share this year’s covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOAT’s, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game.”

Across the various platforms and countries, there are five different covers for the game this year, but Switch players have it easy as they only need to worry about two versions, the Standard Edition and the Michael Jordan Edition.

The Standard Edition is just that standard, it is the game and nothing more, but as this is the Switch release, its RRP is $89.95, making it cheaper than the other consoles.

For those who want to go all in on the game, that is where the Michael Jordan Edition comes into play, which comes with the game and a host of extra items. This one is priced the same on Switch as it is the other platforms, so $149.95 for the RRP, but it gets you all of the following:

100,000 in Virtual Currency

The following MyTEAM content: 10K MyTEAM Points 10 MyTEAM Tokens 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs Cover Star Players: Sapphire Devin Booker Ruby Michael Jordan; Free Agent Option Pack 1 Diamond Jordan Shoe (non-auctionable) 1 Ruby Coach Card Pack;

As well as the following MyCAREER content 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts 2-hour Double XP Coin 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts Backpack Custom Design Cover Star Skateboard Arm Sleeves



Pre-orders for the game will open up soon, 2K were unable to provide an exact date for the Switch versions, but they will be up long before the September 9 release.