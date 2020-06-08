Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 & Vol 2 along with de-mastered Pac-Man Championship Edition coming to Switch

Back in March, Bandai Namco announced Namcot Collection* during the Japanese version of the Nintendo Direct. Now it looks like the contents of that collection are coming to the west – just packaged a little differently.

In the west, Namcot Collection will be known as Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 and Vol 2. The two different collections will be available digitally with a range of games in each from June 18th. In Japan, the Collection is being sold as both a physical game with all games included from Volume 1, but also on the eShop with each game sold al-a-carte within the one app.

Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1 and 2 are due on the same day, include 10 games but it’s Volume 1 that has one “new” game. Included is an 8-Bit demastered version of “Pac-Man Championship Edition”.

That’s an 8-bit version of an Xbox 360 game, demastered to an 8-bit game, in HD, on the Nintendo Switch. It plays just like Pac-Man Championship Edition, but only retro. Phew.

Here’s what’s included in each pack;

Volume 1

Galaxian, Pac-Man, Xevious, Mappy, Dig Dug, The Tower of Druaga, Sky Kid, Dragon Buster, Dragon Spirit: The New Legend, Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti, and Pac-Man Championship Edition

Volume 2

Galaga, Battle City, Pac-Land, Dig Dug II, Super Xevious, Mappy-Land, Legacy of the Wizard, Rolling Thunder, Dragon Buster II, Mendel Palace, and Gaplus











Both collections have the ability to suspend play and to rewind gameplay at anytime.

The release date for these is set at June 18, but haven’t actually been officially announced yet – they’re just up on Microsoft’s website. Whoops. The Japanese Namcot Collection launches the same day – but further details like pricing for us will remain a mystery until the official announcement.

*It’s called Namcot Collection in Japan because that’s what Namco’s console publishing business was known as in the 80s and 90s there.