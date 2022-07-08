Nacon are bringing more games to Switch, including some big names

Nacon recently hosted their Nacon Connect event, which is a showcase of the games that the studio has coming, some in the next few months and some next year and beyond. While they did show off 17 games, not all of them are going to all platforms, roughly one third though are coming to Switch. Here is everything shown off during the event that is coming to Nintendo’s platform.

One quick note though, the trailers below are for games coming to Switch, but are not made up of footage from that platform.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – Late 2022

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator – Feb 2, 2023

Blood Bowl 3 – TBA

Crown Wars – The Black Prince – 2023

RoboCop: Rogue City – June 2023

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown – 2023