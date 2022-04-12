Mysterious new Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes trailer appears
Koei Tecmo and Nintendo have released a brand new trailer for the upcoming Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. We’ve not seen anything more about the game since its reveal in the last Nintendo Direct.
The game has three different stories, depending on what house you pick to play through.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is one of the few games from Nintendo with a release date at this point in time. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes arrives on June 24th.
