My Nintendo Store End of Season sale now on, items up to 40% off

Including previously exclusive items from Nintendo Live 2024

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 18, 2025

Nintendo Australia has posted a rare sale on the local My Nintendo Store, with a range of goods discounted by up to 40%. We’ve included all of the items on sale below.

Some of the products on offer date back to when the store first launched in 2021. There are also items from Nintendo Live 2024 Sydney, which—after the chaos of trying to get them at the time—are now not only available again, but discounted for everyone. Interesting.

The sale ends 31st August at 11:59pm AEST. If you’re like me and can’t decide without the pictures, here’s everything.

Item NameCurrent PriceOriginal Price% Off
Super Mario Storage Pouch Set (Question Mark Block)$19.20$32.0040.0%
Super Mario Smart Card Holder (Mario)$15.00$25.0040.0%
Super Mario Smart Card Holder (Super Mushroom)$15.00$25.0040.0%
Kirby Paper Roll Holder (Inhale)$26.70$44.5040.0%
Super Mario Home & Party Paper Roll Holder (Bob-omb)$26.70$44.5040.0%
Super Mario Home & Party Paper Roll Holder (Bullet Bill)$26.70$44.5040.0%
Nintendo Live 2024 SYDNEY Hoodie$43.20$72.0040.0%
Nintendo Live 2024 SYDNEY Beanie$17.40$29.0040.0%
Nintendo Live 2024 SYDNEY Mug$23.40$39.0040.0%
Nintendo Live 2024 SYDNEY Cap$21.00$35.0040.0%
Super Mario Decals (Mario)$8.10$13.5040.0%
Super Mario Decals (Luigi)$8.10$13.5040.0%
Kirby Decals (Kirby & Star Rod)$8.10$13.5040.0%
Nintendo Live 2024 SYDNEY T-shirt (Black) – Kids$17.97$29.9540.0%
Nintendo Live SYDNEY 2024 T-shirt (Black)$23.97$39.9540.0%
Nintendo Live 2024 SYDNEY T-shirt (White)$23.97$39.9540.0%
Kirby Warp Star n-fig$10.49$14.9930.0%
Kirby Decorative Keyring (Hover)$9.10$13.0030.0%
Kirby Reversible Travel Pillow (Stuffed)$25.20$36.0030.0%
Super Mario Reversible Travel Pillow (Question Mark Block)$25.20$36.0030.0%
Super Mario Reversible Travel Pillow (Super Mushroom)$25.20$36.0030.0%
Super Mario Foldable Backpack (Mario)$45.47$64.9530.0%
Super Mario Shoulder Bag (Mario)$27.97$39.9530.0%
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hoodie$50.40$72.0030.0%
Pikmin Logo Collection T-shirt$27.97$39.9530.0%
Super Mario Sleep Mask (Boo)$20.97$29.9530.0%
Super Mario Sleep Mask (Goodnight Yoshi)$20.97$29.9530.0%
Super Mario Foldable Tote Bag (Travel Pattern)$31.96$39.9520.0%
Super Mario Travel Wallet (Travel pattern)$22.75$32.5030.0%
Super Mario Storage Pouch Set (Travel Pattern)$24.50$35.0030.0%
Super Mario Home & Party Mug Covers (Mario/Luigi)$29.60$37.0020.0%
Super Mario Home & Party Apron (Underground Warp Zone)$33.60$48.0030.0%
Super Mario Home & Party Kid’s Apron (Ground Warp Zone)$28.00$40.0030.0%
Super Mario Home & Party 8-bit Party Design Tablecloth (Blue)$33.60$48.0030.0%
Super Mario Home & Party Tumbler with Straw and Lid (Underwater Stage)$20.30$29.0030.0%
Super Mario Home & Party Wall Decals (Action)$19.60$28.0030.0%
Super Mario Cushion & Small Blanket (Question Mark Block & Super Mushroom)$63.20$79.0020.0%
Super Mario Stainless Steel Bottle (Ground Stage)$35.96$44.9520.0%
Animal Crossing Nook Inc. Hoodie (Grey)$57.60$72.0020.0%
Animal Crossing Nook Inc. Leaf T-Shirt (Green)$34.36$42.9520.0%
Mario & Goombas T-Shirt (Red)$34.36$42.9520.0%
Luigi & Koopa Troopas T-Shirt (Green)$34.36$42.9520.0%
Yoshi & Shy Guy T-Shirt (Orange)$34.36$42.9520.0%
Bowser & Enemies T-Shirt (Black)$34.36$42.9520.0%
Peach & Toads T-Shirt (Blue) – Women’s$34.36$42.9520.0%
Super Mario Cooling Towel (Underwater Stage)$12.80$16.0020.0%
Super Mario Towel & PET Bottle Holder (Chomp)$16.80$24.0030.0%
Super Mario Clear Pouch & Small Bottle Set (Underwater Stage)$19.20$24.0020.0%

