My Nintendo Store End of Season sale now on, items up to 40% off

Nintendo Australia has posted a rare sale on the local My Nintendo Store, with a range of goods discounted by up to 40%. We’ve included all of the items on sale below.

Some of the products on offer date back to when the store first launched in 2021. There are also items from Nintendo Live 2024 Sydney, which—after the chaos of trying to get them at the time—are now not only available again, but discounted for everyone. Interesting.

The sale ends 31st August at 11:59pm AEST. If you’re like me and can’t decide without the pictures, here’s everything.