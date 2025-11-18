My Nintendo Christmas wrapping paper reward returns for another year

It’s mid-November and you know what that means – it’s time for Nintendo’s annual Christmas wrapping paper, again with an all-new design for 2025.

For a mere 150 Platinum Points, plus shipping, you can get a set of this folded wrapping paper featuring Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad and Yoshi, as well as some more subtle designs so you don’t immediately give away that you’re the family member with the Nintendo wrapping paper every year and ruining Secret Santa. Not that I’d know.

It’s been a bit dry for My Nintendo rewards this year, with the last one being the Donkey Kong Bananza key ring, so maybe there’s something else on the store to take your fancy to at least make the shipping cost worth it. We’re still waiting for the Nintendo Calendar to come around again – look again in early December.

But don’t delay too long — once these are gone, they’re gone, and they don’t last long.