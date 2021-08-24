My Nintendo and LEGO team up to offer Mario & Luigi Keychains, Platinum Points & Sweepstakes

This morning Nintendo Australia has added a new reward to the My Nintendo Store. For a mere 400 Platinum Coins you can get a LEGO Super Mario Keychain.

The keychain itself, it’s not actually LEGO – it just looks like LEGO Super Mario.





If you’re after a LEGO Luigi then you can get one too through the LEGO VIP program on the official LEGO website. There’s also a way to get 200 Platinum Points for My Nintendo from there. The LEGO Luigi is 500 Points on the LEGO website (using their currency). However, to get the Platinum Points just log into your LEGO VIP account and redeem them, you’ll get a code to enter on the My Nintendo Website. No purchase seems to be required for that one.

LEGO VIP Program

But wait there’s more, there’s a new Sweepstakes category on the My Nintendo website, for a 10 Platinum Point entry fee you can enter to some actual LEGO Super Mario goods.

5 winners will receive a prize package that includes:

A set of special, gold-coloured LEGO® Mario™ and LEGO® Luigi™ keychains

Adventures with Mario Starter Course

Adventures with Luigi Starter Course

Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set

In the PC & Mobile Device category of My Nintendo as well there’s some LEGO Super Mario wallpapers available and 250 VIP points to go back on your LEGO account. You could use those those points toward the LEGO Luigi or anything else.

Will you be redeeming your points for this one, on either platform?