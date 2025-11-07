My Mario range expands with new Yoshi items

Nintendo’s My Mario line for kids is getting even more new products, with Yoshi taking the spotlight this time. The range launches in Japan in just a couple of weeks, on November 18th. Nintendo still plans to release some of these My Marioproducts outside Japan in 2026, so we’ll have to wait and see which ones we end up getting.

On the softer side of things, there’s a plush Yoshi (that plays sounds and music), a Yoshi with a blanket, and a Yoshi rattle as well.

There’s also a new pull-apart book where you can hatch Yoshi, make him pull funny faces, and lay an egg. Three more wood block sets are also on the way — featuring Yoshi, Peach, and Luigi — for those who don’t want to buy the (very expensive) 30-piece set.

Last but not least is another app where you can interact with Yoshi on iOS and Android tablets. There’s also a Nintendo Switch version. It’s another free app — and kind of funny, since Nintendo could’ve just added it to the Mario app, but as we’ve learned this week, they just can’t help themselves and had to make yet another app.