Mr. DRILLER DrillLand announced for Switch, coming June 25th

During this week’s Nintendo Direct Mini it was announced that Mr. DRILLER DrillLand would be coming to the Nintendo Switch (and PC). Mr. DRILLER DrillLand was originally released on the Gamecube back in 2002 and this new Switch brings with it all-new graphics.

There is also 4-player local multiplayer and a new casual mode that’s just a bit more relaxing. Mr. DRILLER DrillLand is coming to the Nintendo eShop only and will be released on June 25th.