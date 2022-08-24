Moving Out 2 moves things up a notch with online cross-play and more

The beautiful people at SMG Studio are back with a follow up to fun co-op multiplayer Moving Out.

Moving Out 2 will see the game mechanics go bigger, further and bolder as you take the moving team to different worlds. You can now also play the game online with cross-play enabled online co-op.

There’s 50 new levels in the game, new characters and hazards when the game launches sometime in 2023.

It’s coming to the Switch, PC, PlayStation and Xbox.