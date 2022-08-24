Moving Out 2 moves things up a notch with online cross-play and more
The beautiful people at SMG Studio are back with a follow up to fun co-op multiplayer Moving Out.
Moving Out 2 will see the game mechanics go bigger, further and bolder as you take the moving team to different worlds. You can now also play the game online with cross-play enabled online co-op.
There’s 50 new levels in the game, new characters and hazards when the game launches sometime in 2023.
It’s coming to the Switch, PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
Co-op Continued: Players can either take on Moving Out 2 solo, or with friends (or enemies) in both couch and cross-play enabled online co-op.
Location, location, location: 50+ new levels offer up interesting and hazardous challenges for the F.A.R.Ts to pit their moving prowess against.
Physics: Gravity is both a cruel mistress and a F.A.R.T’s best friend; use it to get items to where they need to go faster… but maybe not in one piece.
Crazy characters: Featuring a whole new host of smooth movers, Moving Out 2 showcases entirely new characters that will both enchant and horrify.
Assist mode: Movers of all abilities are welcome in Packmore; with Assist Mode, the possibilities (and fun) are endless, and inclusive!